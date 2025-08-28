Runway Residence at Victoria Square brings high fashion and hotel luxe together for a stylish autumn/winter showcase
Fashionistas can check-in and check-out the hottest trends at Victoria Square’s highly anticipated autumn/winter fashion show, which returns on Friday, October 3 with a new theme, inspired by the world’s most iconic luxury hotels.
New season style has a new home this autumn, as Victoria Square’s captivating new fashion show, ‘Runway Residence’, offers the audience a suite escape. Top trends will transform from lookbook to the lobby, on a stylish runway set, inspired by boujee hotels in the world’s style capitals of New York, Paris and Milan.
Before check-in opens guests can indulge their senses and ease into the in ‘The Lobby’ where Victoria Square’s beauty experts will showcase the latest must-have fragrance and beauty buys.
Commenting ahead of the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square said: “Our new fashion show concept leverages the glamour of luxury hotels to create immersive experience that brings people on a journey through autumn/winter style.
“The idea of a ‘residence’ nods to the hotel as a place where guests find both comfort and confidence and this complements our ethos at Victoria Square – offering fashionable pieces that people can comfortably wear and feel fabulous when doing so, time and time again.
“At their core, both fashion and hospitality are about storytelling; they both offer a chance to escape, dress up and feel fabulous. We look forward to offering our guests the chance to do all this, as they discover this season’s must haves at our Runway Residence.”
Victoria Square’s ‘Runway Residence’ fashion show takes place on Friday, October 3, with two shows at 6pm and 7:30pm. Tickets cost £20, and include access to The Lobby, entrance to the show, and a £10 Victoria Square gift card.
Book your seat now and get ready to check-in at www.victoriasquare.com