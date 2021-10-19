Staff at the store were told of the closure ‘in a huddle’ this morning.

It is unknown at this stage how many jobs will be lost.

Staff were told the supermarket and filling station will be closing in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury's at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon. Photo courtesy of Google.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We have updated colleagues on the difficult decision to close our Craigavon store and petrol filling station in early next year.

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we are doing everything we can to find alternative roles within Sainsbury’s.

“Customers can continue to shop with us online and at our stores in the surrounding area, including at our Dungannon, Armagh and Lisburn or supermarkets.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.