Sainsbury’s Craigavon: store and filling station, based in Rushmere Shopping Centre, to close

Sainsbury’s store and filling station at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon is to close early next year.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 12:10 pm

Staff at the store were told of the closure ‘in a huddle’ this morning.

It is unknown at this stage how many jobs will be lost.

Staff were told the supermarket and filling station will be closing in February.

Sainsbury's at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon. Photo courtesy of Google.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We have updated colleagues on the difficult decision to close our Craigavon store and petrol filling station in early next year.

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we are doing everything we can to find alternative roles within Sainsbury’s.

“Customers can continue to shop with us online and at our stores in the surrounding area, including at our Dungannon, Armagh and Lisburn or supermarkets.”

