Primark is going all out for Stitch fans this summer with the launch of its biggest ever collection inspired by the iconic character, featuring adorable nightwear, vibrant stationery and must-have travel essentials.

The collection lands just in time for the release of the highly anticipated live-action reimagining, which comes exclusively to cinemas in the UK from 21st May and to theatres worldwide from May 23.

To mark the launch, the Primark Café with Disney Stitch is arriving in seven locations this May, including its Belfast Bank Buildings store. Running until September, each café has been transformed with themed décor and a Hawaiian-inspired menu including grilled toasties, waffles, smoothies, shakes, and refreshing lemonades.

Since 2016, Primark has become a go-to product destination for fans of the much-loved blue alien. With over 100 new products, the latest collection includes summer styles across womenswear, menswear, and kidswear, as well as a range of beauty must-haves and accessories. Think out-of-this-world nightwear, cosy loungewear, and travel essentials perfect for anyone saying Aloha to a new adventure this summer.

The range showcases bespoke illustrations by Disney artist Kei Phillips which bring Stitch’s cheeky charm to life across the collection, alongside select items featuring the live-action Stitch himself. Fans can also get their hands on the irresistibly cuddly Stitch plush, replicating his signature pose from the upcoming movie, which is available exclusively at Primark.

Sarah Jackson, director of licensing at Primark, said: “Since launching our first Stitch range almost a decade ago, the love for this mischievous blue character has only grown.

"Now, we’re bringing fans a new collection packed with must-have products as well as the return of our much-loved Stitch cafes across the UK. We’re excited to kick off the summer season with something special for everyone in store and celebrate Stitch’s return to the big screen.”

To celebrate the collection launch, Primark collaborated with Walt Disney Studios to create a custom spot that sees Stitch causing chaos a Primark store. The bespoke piece will run in select stores worldwide and online.

