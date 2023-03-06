Seam of gold 133 feet long found in rocks beneath Co Armagh by Irish drilling / mining firm

It has been found by Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC at Clay Lake in south Armagh, close to the village of Keady.

It is the result of testing from the first of eight exploratory holes drilled there.

The results add another layer to the emerging picture Conroy Gold has of just how much precious metal is underneath the soil, and where precisely the seams lie.

The overall area which Conroy is examining for gold is called the Down Longford Massif.

This is a chunk of the Earth's crust covering a big part of eastern Ireland from Belfast city down to the eastern edge of Co Roscommon.

The gold hidden in this massif lies in a roughly 40 mile line going roughly from Keady in south Armagh to Cavan town.

Along that line there are a handful of main sites known as "gold targets", where the metal is thought to be concentrated.

An image of a gold nugget from Conroy Gold PLC

They are, from south to north, Slieve Glah, Tullyvin, Rockcorry, Glenish, and Clontibret in the republic, and Clay Lake in Northern Ireland.

Most of these gold finds are measured in grams per tonne - the most recent testing at Clay Lake shows a seam of about 1.2 grams per tonne.

But last month, the company announced it had found a patch of land near Clay Lake where gold was so abundant either on the surface, or just below it, it was visible to the eye.

Professor Simon Conroy, the head of the company, said today: "The short term plan of action is to take a further general look at the entire area.

"But our primary aim is to bring in the first gold mine in the area, probably at Clontibret, but possibly elsewhere.

"Clontibret is quite large – very promising... but Clay Lake is actually a far larger target than Clontibret and there'll be a lot to be said for moving there."

In a statement to investors today, the firm said: “Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole in its step-out drilling programme at its Clay Lake gold target in the Longford-Down Massif.

"The results included a gold intersection of 40.5m at 1.2 g/t gold. The drilling programme at Clay Lake was announced by the Company on 8 February 2023 and is being carried out in conjunction with the Company’s joint venture partner, Demir Export A.Ş.”

