Seasonal boost for Co Down company with national chain

Award-winning Co. Down food enterprise, Mash Direct, has won a new supply contract which will see its festive vegetable-based party food lines stocked in Asda stores across Northern Ireland.

The new products, Duck Bites, Stuffing Bites, and Ham & Cheese Bites, complement Mash Direct’s popular and increasingly diverse fresh vegetable range which has been stocked in Asda since 2006.

Mash Direct now supplies 29 products to Asda.

Emma Swan, Asda’s buying manager for Asda NI Local said: “We’ve worked closely with the team at Mash Direct and have always been impressed by the company’s fresh thinking and innovative approach to product development.

“This ethos is captured in the new festive party range – top quality, market-focused local products that our customers know and trust. Another great local addition to our Christmas food offering.”

Lance Hamilton, sales director, Mash Direct, added: “Our research has proven that consumers want to enjoy quality, locally-sourced food which fits in with busy lifestyles.

“We sought out to create a party range that sparked our festive taste buds as well as offering the convenience of little preparation and quick cooking times so more time can be spent with loved ones over the Christmas holidays.”

“We are pleased to deliver our locally produced, innovative range of Christmas Bites to Asda for our customers to enjoy alongside the rest of our farm fresh range.”