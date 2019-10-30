Second phase of Wembley homes now underway

Cookstown-based specialist design and building contractors McAleer and Rushe in partnership with Quintain have completed 188 new ‘build to rent’ homes in the Wembley Park area of London.

The construction programme delivered a reinforced concrete framed 188-unit residential block of up to 18-storeys, with a three-storey link building and new retail units facing onto Station Square.

The ‘Ferrum’ building project which got underway in January 2017 involved up to 220 workers on site to deliver the developmentfive weeks ahead of schedule The homes range from studios to three bedroom properties.

Phase two of the Ferrum project is already underway which will see an additional 553 rental homes built in the Wembley Park vicinity.

Darragh Greenan, Contracts Director at McAleer & Rushe said: “I am extremely proud of the whole McAleer & Rushe team to have successfully completed Phase 1 of South West Lands ahead of programme and on budget as part of the transformation of Wembley Park.

“This is down to the strong and collaborative relationship we have with Quintain and the dedicated supply chain that have supported the construction of this development. The strong framework we have built will see us through to another fantastic handover of Phase 2 in 2020, for a further 553 new homes.”

Of the 450 operatives currently on site, 170 are from the Brent area.