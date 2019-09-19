A social media “bootcamp” will take place at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast on Thursday October 17, from 8.30am until 4.00 pm and will focus on content marketing for businesses.

The event is being organised by Louise Brogan, founder of Social Bee NI who has once again joined forces with Ashleigh Watson of Copper Square Communications to host the one-day event.

The overall aim of the bootcamp is to give business owners the chance to develop a clear strategy for content creation under the guidance of the organisers.

In addition, speakers with expertise in content creation will also be in attendance to present and offer tips and advice.

Louise said: “Both Ashleigh and I are delighted to be able to host a second Social Media Bootcamp in Belfast.

“We were thrilled by the success of the first event and were encouraged by many businesses to host a second event, so here we are.

“This time around we are going to discuss the importance of having a strong social media content plan in place.”

Ashleigh added: “Many businesses are quick to create several social media accounts and post content that won’t necessary help in growing their business’s online profile.

“Having a content plan in place is crucial for maintaining the growth and success of a business’s social media channels.”