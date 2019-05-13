Selective offers Hospice tech support

Leading local firm Selective Travel Management has come with a novel way to help the work of Northern Ireland Hospice by donating 50 computers to boost its capabilities while saving resources.

Keith Graham, managing director Selective Travel Management, said: “We manage often highly complex global travel arrangements for major clients right across the UK so it is no surprise that we prioritise ongoing investment in the very latest technology.

“Our latest phase of upgrading meant that we had fifty computers which we no longer needed … and what better recycling solution than donating those to a great good cause within our community?

“Our employees were particularly keen to help the Northern Ireland Hospice which has been delivering palliative care for local people across Northern Ireland for over 35 years and we are delighted that our donation will help free up budgets for other aspects of their vital work.”

Thanking Selective Travel Management for its donation, NI Hospice IT manager Stephen Williamson said: “It’s always amazing to see how generous people can be for a good cause.

“Selective Travel Management’s donation will make a huge difference to the specialists nurses and doctors and all the staff and volunteers who help the care teams do their jobs.”