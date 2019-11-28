SERC to hold free social media ‘masterclass’

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is hosting a free social media masterclass for business owners.

The class will run from 4.30 pm to 6.00pm on Wednesday December 11 at the college’s Lisburn campus.

Anna Egner, business development manager, SERC, said: “This will be a great opportunity to brush up on your social media skills, ensure your business is “Keeping it Professional”, and learn a thing or two about how to use social media to your advantage to get the most out of it for your business.

“The session is open to everyone whether you are just starting to use social media or have this set up for your business already.

“The masterclass is hosted by two digital experts, Niall Dunstall and Ashleigh Hamilton, who specialise in social media and websites.”

Places are limited so booking is essential on eventbrite.co.uk search