With over 800 exhibits on display this year, organisers say that in the Tractor section they are ‘really looking forward to welcoming Philippa Rawsthorne who is travelling all the way from Flookburgh in Cumbria with her stunning pink Ferguson TEF 20’.

According to the site the event is ‘held in the beautiful picturesque grounds surrounding the ruins of the old castle in Shanes Castle Estate near Antrim’.

And, they say it is the biggest and best organised vintage event in Northern Ireland and is one of the premier rallies on the all Ireland vintage scene.

On display with steam engines of all types, will be vintage tractors, commercial vehicles, vintage cars, stationary engines, threshing mills, stonebreakers and many other vintage agricultural and industrial machines.

The working arenas have threshing and baling, timber sawing, stone breaking and around the Rally Field there are demonstrations of blacksmithing, stone carving, hedging, fencing, stick carving, basket weaving, bread baking, butter making and other traditional skills.

There are steam engines rides, a huge fairground with more than thirty rides and side shows and two mobile open farms with lots of animals for the kids to cuddle and caress. In the main arena there are continuous displays of stunt driving and riding, sheepdog working demonstrations, RTC rescue demonstrations, Birds of Prey flying displays, Army Displays and demonstrations etc.