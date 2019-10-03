Shaping the future of shopping

ABM has been announced as the main sponsor of NIRSC Conference 2019 - Shaping the Future? which will be held in Titanic Belfast on October 11.

ABM specialise in delivering facilities management, supporting a breadth of industries including retail, aviation, commercial and banking.

David Boyd has been appointed operations manager of Fairhill Centre, Ballymena.

NIRSC supports and promotes the shopping centre industry and a network of related companies that provide support services.

Since its inception in 1989, it has remained “firmly committed to developing and improving shopping facilities throughout the province”.

NIRSC says: “The retail industry has undergone a significant transformation in the past decade and continues to evolve quickly.”

Jamie Bill, chair of NIRSC commented: “We are delighted to welcome ABM as main sponsor for our Shaping the Future? conference. With a terrific line-up of speakers, I’m sure this will be our best ever conference but it really wouldn’t be possible without this support.”

Meanwhile David Boyd has recently been appointed operations manager at the Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena.

David has more than 30 years’ experience in delivering bespoke facilities to commercial and retail clients. He is described as “hard working and committed with a can do and flexible approach and he is said to be “passionate about meeting the client’s expectations”.