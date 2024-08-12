Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shares in Harland & Wolff are to remain suspended as the business works through its strategic options with financial adviser Rothschild & Co

Shares in Harland & Wolff, the shipbuilding firm which owns the yard where the Titanic was built, are to remain suspended as the business works through its strategic options with financial adviser Rothschild & Co.

The firm first suspended its shares back in July as it was not able to publish its audited financial statements and annual report on or before 1 July 2024.

Now after being hit by the loss of a UK government loan and a lucrative contract, H&W's board has said it does not believe the company can finalise its 2023 accounts on a going concern basis.

Harland & Wolff has said its shares will remain suspended while it works with its adviser (Image credit: H&W)

Work to complete its unpublished accounts has been suspended, with resources being focused on a process with Rothschild to identify a route forward that will maximise value for stakeholders and seek to preserve Harland & Wolff's core operations at its delivery centres in Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish.

In a trading update, H&W said it remains the company's priority to deliver its programme on the FSS project and is in active discussions with this customer to agree the optimum route. Under that contract, Team Resolute, comprising BMT, Harland & Wolff and Navantia UK, is set to deliver three Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

The company said it continues to work on its existing order book to the fullest extent possible, while at the same time working with interested parties to find a solution that supports the long-term ambitions and prospects of the business.

H&W is reliant on the support of its existing lender, Riverstone, which is providing short-term liquidity, and under its existing structure of guarantees, share pledges and secured debentures.

As previously announced, H&W is now being led by Russell Downs as interim executive chairman. Downs is a highly experienced finance professional after a 30-year career at PwC LLP, most recently as partner, helping businesses and stakeholders across a wide spectrum of industries.

When Downs' appointment was announced, H&W also revealed that Alan Fort was joining the board as a non-executive director. As with Downs, Fort's appointment has been formally confirmed.

Fort has a long track record in performance improvement, with many years of board level experience providing "support and challenge to management teams to ensure that goals are clearly defined and performance is transparently monitored".

Russell Downs said: "We remain focussed on working with interested parties and key stakeholders to ensure that we can navigate through this uncertainty preserving the underlying value in the yards and the FSS contract for its employees and other stakeholders."