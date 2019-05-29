Shelbourne Motors to recruit for 60 Newry posts

Shelbourne Motors has launched a recruitment drive for 60 new jobs at its £5m multi-franchise complex in Newry.

The Portadown-based firm is aiming to fill a number of key roles in customer service, sales and technical support at the multi-franchise complex which is scheduled to open later this year.

The drive coincides with the appointment of Newry native Michael McCartan as the general manager of the new state-of-the-art facility

Michael has more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry across a variety of sales, leasing and marketing roles for a number of local franchises.

He will be responsible for overseeing all departments across the Newry site and ensuring the delivery of first-class sales and after-care experience to its customers.

“This is an exciting period of growth for Shelbourne Motors as we look to the opening of our new £5m state-of-the-art complex in Newry,” said Shelbourne director Paul Ward.

“The appointment of Michael brings a wealth of experience and an abundance of energy and enthusiasm.

“This made him the ideal candidate to spearhead our Newry operation.”

“We now want to appoint a dynamic and experienced team of 60 new staff that have the skills and enthusiasm, across a range of roles, to deliver excellent customer service to our strong and loyal customer base.

“In return, recruits will enjoy highly competitive benefit packages, as well as working in an environment that’s modern and spacious with a host of technologically-advanced features.”

The facility will include new Renault and Kia car showrooms, new car handover bays, lounge-style waiting area with café and a drive-thru service centre with a 28-bay service workshop.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Shelbourne Motors,” said Michael.

“I look forward to establishing a significant presence in the Newry and Mourne area for the family-owned vehicle retailer and further strengthening its position as one of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned vehicle retailers.”