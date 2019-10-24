Shining a light on award-winning energy centre staff

Energy provider Power NI team members have won two awards at this year’s Contact Centre Network NI (CCNNI) awards.

Mark Fitzgerald scooped the Gold Award for Support Manager of the Year and Amanda McCallion received the Silver Award for Team Leader of the Year.

The black-tie event held at the Crowne Plaza celebrates the innovation, leadership and individual achievements of contact centre employees across all sectors in NI.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of professionals working within the UK contact centre industry who have selected category winners based on their ability to demonstrate that they are leading in their field.

Power NI was a finalist in seven categories – Team Leader of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Support Manager of the Year, Support Team of the Year, People Development, People Engagement, and Contact Centre of the Year.

Additionally, the Power NI credit team also won the prestigious industry title of Best Credit and Collections Team of the Year at the Irish Credit Team Awards in Dublin.

Stephen McCully, Power NI Managing Director, added: “We are delighted to be industry recognised for our great customer service amongst so many of our teams. It is brilliant to have their commitment and dedication to customer service being rewarded by peers within their profession. I hope the CCNNI awards has been a positive experience for the teams.”