Shining a light on NI Social Media Awards

TWO Co Tyrone leading digital marketers have secured the support of two well-known entrepreneurs for the first ever Northern Ireland Social Media Awards.

Creators of the awards, Niamh Taylor from Omagh, managing director of Digital 24, and Caroline O’Neill from Dungannon, owner of DIGG Childrenswear DIGG For Success, have announced that one of Ireland’s best-selling and favourite tanning brands, Bellamianta Luxury Tan, co-founded by Co Tyrone businesswoman, Linda Stinson, is the partner sponsor.

In addition to this, fellow Co Tyrone entrepreneur, Ramona Nicholas, a former Dragon on the RTE Series of Dragons’ Den and Joint Managing Director of the Cara Group, holding 15 Pharmacies and a thriving online store has joined the independent judging panel.

Niamh Taylor, Co-Founder of the NI Social Media Awards said: “Bellamianta Luxury Tan is a shining example of how businesses can thrive through their use of social media. Linda Stinson co-founded the company only four years ago and through the use of their social channels and the fantastic work they do with social media influencers, the brand is now loved around the world, so we are absolutely thrilled to have Bellamianta as our partner sponsor.

Caroline O’Neill, Co-Founder of the NI Social Media Awards said: “We are delighted that Ramona Nicholas has joined our prestigious panel of independent judges. She has built a thriving business, won numerous awards and completed two series as a Dragon on the RTE Series of Dragons Den, so she knows what it takes to succeed and appreciates the important role social media plays. The NI Social Media Awards have been created to recognise the local businesses, organisations and individuals excelling in social media marketing and with 26 prestigious accolades to be won, we’re encouraging everyone involved in the industry to make sure they enter.”

The NI Social Media Awards have been created to recognise the businesses, organisations and individuals excelling in social media marketing and there are 26 prestigious accolades to be won. The winners will be announced at a gala event in the Europa Hotel on Thursday, September 26 and will be hosted by leading social influencer, Annette Kelly, of Little Penny Thoughts.

Joining Ramona Nicholas on the judging panel are Mark Wright, director of the UK’s fastest growing digital marketing agency Climb Online; Stephen Baxter-Crawford, social media manager for Queen’s University Belfast; Louise Rumball, founder of London based social media and influencer marketing agency, Chapter Three; global digital marketing trainer and consultant, Emma Gribben; Valerie Roe of Valerie Roe PR in Dublin who drives the growth of well-known brands with compelling digital PR campaigns and California based Gary Hughes, CEO of lifestyle company Deuce Brand.

Individual category sponsors include Bellamianta Luxury Tan, Tayto, Boost Drinks, Íon Distillery and BNL Productions.

For information on the inaugural Northern Ireland Social Media Awards go to www.nisocialmediaawards.com