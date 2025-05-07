The site is located on lands to the South of Gortinure Road and immediately East of Silverbrook Park and Primity Crescent in Newbuildings

The application by Ballyclare firm is for a residential development comprising 161 dwellings including a flood alleviation scheme and all associated site works

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission for 161 new homes in the Newbuildings area has been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee.

The application by Ballyclare’s Benamara Properties Limited is for a residential development comprising 161 dwellings (2 detached chalet bungalows, 17 detached houses, 14 semi-detached chalet bungalows, 82 semi-detached houses, and 46 townhouses), including a flood alleviation scheme and all associated site works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application site is located on lands to the South of Gortinure Road and immediately East of Silverbrook Park and Primity Crescent in Newbuildings.

The chairman of the Planning Committee, Cllr Fergal Leonard welcomed the decision: "The addition of 161 new homes is a significant and timely development for the Newbuildings area and will directly address the growing housing needs in this part of our district.

"The thoughtfully planned mix of housing types - from spacious detached homes to modern townhouses and accessible bungalows - ensures we're creating a truly inclusive community that caters to first-time buyers, growing families, and residents looking to downsize. This development highlights our commitment to supporting growth and providing quality residential development in the district.”