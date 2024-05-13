Sip, sip hooray: Northern Ireland cocktail bar stirs up success as one of only 37 in the world to be named on prestigious list
A Belfast bar is one of only 37 in the world to be named in a prestigious list of top cocktail bars.
Rattlebag, the cocktail bar in Belfast’s Bullitt hotel, has been awarded an ‘excellent’ rating or ‘one pin’ in the inaugural Pinnacle Guide.
Launched by the founders of the hugely successful London Cocktail Week, the brand new Pinnacle Guide is described as the ‘Michelin guide for bars’ aiming to promote the best cocktail venues across the world and highlighting those that are ‘leading cocktail culture in their communities.’
Using a categorisation system known as ‘pins’, the Pinnacle Guide rates and ranks the cocktail bars lucky enough to have made the list using a strict set of criteria.
Venues awarded ‘one pin’ receive an ‘excellent rating’ under the guide, ‘two pins’ means outstanding while the maximum ‘three pins’ is awarded to venues deemed ‘exceptional’ by contest judges.
It is a huge accomplishment for Rattlebag to be selected from hundreds of applications that were received from across the UK, US, Australia, Dubai, Mexico, Singapore, and Spain. The pins were gained if a bar's application met the Pinnacle Guide's strict criteria and then demonstrated similarly high standards during anonymous visits.
The selected venues can now display their pinned status for two years - until May 2026 - and will each receive a plaque to display as a symbol of their achievement.
Rattlebag bar manager, Chris Wareing, said: "It feels absolutely amazing to receive this recognition from the Pinnacle Guide.
“Curating a memorable customer experience is at the heart of Rattlebag and it has always been our mission to create an elevated cocktail experience that puts Belfast on the map. To be recognised on a global scale is a real credit to our team.”
Rattlebag is an innovative, late-night cocktail bar that offers a rotating menu that changes with the seasons. The popular venue showcases premium products and modern drink techniques that can be enjoyed in an intimate environment with a personable service and a carefully curated electronica inspired playlist.
