Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating its 200th anniversary next year, Belfast’s Openfolde has announced the appointment of Gayle McGurnaghan as head of people and culture

Belfast-headquartered holding firm Openfolde has announced the appointment of Gayle McGurnaghan as head of people and culture.

Celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2025 as a sixth-generation family-owned business, the Openfolde Group comprises a portfolio of locally managed businesses with a shared vision for a secure and sustainable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its portfolio includes Germinal, a pioneer at the heart of the global seed industry. Its research and innovation division, Germinal Horizon (R&D), breeds new varieties of grasses and clovers supporting climate smart, sustainable and profitable farming. Openfolde also holds a 50% stake in Cates, a significant player in the grain and seed market in New Zealand and several amenity and e-commerce brands.

Belfast-headquartered Openfolde has announced the appointment of Gayle McGurnaghan as head of people and culture

The newly created head of people and culture role at Openfolde will foster a dynamic workplace culture that aligns with Openfolde's vision for growth and sustainability. The company has approximately 110 employees in locations in Ireland, UK, and New Zealand.

Gayle McGurnaghan has an extensive career background in human resources, talent management and organisational development and most recently worked as a key member of the culture and talent team at Moy Park, and prior to that head of people and organisational development at Belfast Central Mission.

Gayle McGurnaghan, said: “At Openfolde, our teams of scientific researchers, technical sales and support staff set us apart, and rank among the best in our business sectors. Openfolde recognises the central importance of creating a dynamic, empowering, and positive culture to allow them to excel, and the central importance of our people to the next stage of our growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast-headquartered Openfolde has announced the appointment of Gayle McGurnaghan as head of people and culture. She is pictured with William Gilbert, managing director of the Openfolde Group

“I am thrilled to join Openfolde and look forward to collaborating with our senior management team to implement strategies that enhance employee experience and contribute to our success.”

As head of people and culture, Gayle will work alongside key stakeholders throughout the business to support employees and managers with all aspects of HR, and to collaborate with the senior management team to identify and implement strategies that enhance employee engagement and support well-being.

Gayle's responsibilities will also include creating best-in-class performance management and development frameworks that set Openfolde apart as an employer of choice.

Welcoming Gayle to Openfolde, William Gilbert, managing director of the Openfolde Group, added: “This is a very exciting time at Openfolde. We are approaching our 200-year anniversary in 2025 with a sense of anticipation around new possibilities we can bring to our customers and our sectors across our portfolio businesses and deliver growth and opportunity for our stakeholders and employees. Our employees are at the heart of our company’s success, and we are thrilled to have Gayle on board to help lead the development of our people and our culture at Openfolde.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad