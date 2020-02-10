Slice of Action as US Tech firm creates jobs

New-York based technology firm Slice has announced it will be creating an additional 20 jobs in Northern Ireland following its recent office expansion in Belfast.

Slice is the only technology platform dedicated to connecting pizza lovers with authentic, independent pizzerias right across the United States. Through the Slice website or iOS and Android apps, people can easily order from their favourite family owned/independent pizzerias and support local shop owners in the process.

The business was founded in 2010 by Ilir Sela and to date it has driven over $600m in earnings for more than 12,000 independent pizzerias in the United States.

In 2018, Slice committed to creating 50 jobs when it established a new software engineer centre in Belfast after receiving £400,000 in support from Invest Northern Ireland. Slice has since recruited 35 people and is currently in the process of hiring for the 15 remaining roles.

At the official opening of its new office in Belfast, Slice’s founder and CEO Ilir Sela met staff to announce plans to boost the workforce by an additional 20 jobs over the next few years, bringing its headcount in Belfast to 70.

The additional 20 jobs will include roles within engineering, product development, design, finance, marketing and analytics.

The new office, located in McAuley House on Castle Street, provides the company with space to accommodate the expected expansion of Slice’s presence in Belfast.

Sela said: “We’re passionate about authenticity, not only with pizza, but also with our team and we’re pleased that we’ve found that in Belfast. Community is critical to the way that we build our business, which is why we want to expand the number and variety of roles available in Belfast. Growing the Belfast office is a pivotal point in Slice’s story, and our vision is that story will continue to unfold.

“Slice is about championing local, independent pizza restaurants in a way that supports the long-term growth of their business. In the same way, we want to invest in Belfast in a way that contributes to the overall growth of this vibrant city.”

Jason Ordway, CTO of Slice said: “Like many US investors, we were initially attracted to Belfast for the strong engineering talent. However, since setting up in Belfast, we have discovered that that strong talent pool extends beyond engineering to many of the other skills we need. We’re excited for what lies ahead for Slice in Belfast.”