‘Smart hub’ deal in Wales for Lisburn firm

Lisburn-based health technology firm Connected Care Solutions has signed a deal with Powys Council in Wales to provide smart hub technology.

The company will be providing touchscreen devices, known as ‘ETHEL’ that have been specifically designed for those who have little or no computer skills.

It offers remote care and support to users, including older people and chronically ill patients, allowing carers and users’ families to keep in touch.

The device enables families and carers to communicate with users remotely for medication reminders, physiotherapy exercises, virtual security calls, nurse consolations, remote diagnostics, early warning scores and health education.

Deepak Samson, founder and CEO of Connected Care Solutions, said: “We are delighted to have secured new business in Wales.

“Technology is increasingly becoming a core element of care-giving, particularly with older generations. We have created ETHEL to offer enhanced connectivity between residents, families and caregivers, reducing social isolation.

“Our ambition is for ETHEL to support people so that they can comfortably and independently live in their homes for as long as possible.

“Invest NI’s continued assistance has been fundamental to our success in external markets. From helping us to build relationships through trade visits, to supporting our employment expansion, the guidance has been invaluable.”

Invest Northern Ireland has helped the company to develop its product, and explore new markets, and is now supporting it with an offer of £28,000 to help create four new jobs.

Mark Bleakney, Southern Office Regional Manager, commented: “Our support has allowed for the company to bring its product to market, showcasing how social isolation can be tackled through innovation, to help achieve a better quality of living, and enhance remote care and support. Its recent external market wins highlight how technology can have the ability to impact communities. Connected Care Solutions is an innovative company increasingly looking to grow its product offering.”