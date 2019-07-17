So, Tiger Woods had this to say about Royal Portrush and Northern Ireland

Today is the day that you are most likely to run into Tiger Woods in Northern Ireland.

Fifteen time major winner, Woods, gave a press conference on Tuesday during which he praised the Dunluce links at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

“It’s such a great venue,” said Woods ahead of the 148th Open Championship.

“Everyone who’s played it has always enjoyed it. I can understand why.

"You’re going to have a lot of either bump-and-run chips, chips, or quite a bit of slow putts coming up the hills.

"It’s an unbelievable golf course," added the 43 year-old golf star.

Tiger Woods pictured at Tuesday's press conference at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Woods went on to say that he plans on visiting some of Northern Ireland's tourist attractions on Wednesday.

"I have never been this far north," said Woods.

"Royal County Down is the furthest north I have ever been - so this is new to me."

Woods added: "Tour guide wise I haven't had a lot of time.

"Normally, I take a Wednesday so tomorrow [Wednesday] I will take a look around a little bit and see a few things."