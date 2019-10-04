Social housing building on £1bn economy boost

The social housing sector contributes more than £1 billion to the economy of Northern Ireland each year, and this positive impact could rise further with increased investment and policy changes.

That was the key message of a new report published by Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations.

More than 1,700 new homes are built each year in Northern Ireland by housing associations.

According to the ‘Benefits to Society NI’ report, this includes training and employability programmes, investment in housing stock maintenance and repairs, home improvement and disabled facilities grants, as well as community investment and neighbourhood building programmes.

Launching the Benefits to Society NI initiative, which is supported by more than 20 organisations across the housing sector, NIFHA chair, John McPeake, said: “As well as providing more than 130,000 homes, we provide care and support services, employ more than 6,000 people, and build more than 1,700 homes every year, which supports the construction sector and adds more than £1b to the local economy.

“Investment in social housing new build is bringing a return of £2.84 for every £1 invested, which is making public funds go further as well as providing much needed housing across Northern Ireland.”