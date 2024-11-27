Stephanie Tares from SPAR NI has announced there will be an additional four weeks added to the popular 12 Deals of Christmas campaign

SPAR and EUROSPAR NI have announced an additional four weeks of savings to end a bumper 2024 edition of their annual campaign, 12 Deals of Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announced back in September, the campaign promised more savings and products than ever for local shoppers, with multiple double deal weeks and an incredible investment of £6 million into the campaign by owners Henderson Wholesale.

Revealing the first two weeks of the additional four, SPAR NI’s Stephanie Tares says this additional boost to the campaign is about providing even more value when shoppers need it the most, and just when shoppers thought the deals were finished, they have plenty more to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first bonus week this week (25th November to 1st December) has a double deal on Finish Quantum tablets (£6, 64 pack, less than half price) and Plenty Max Extra Big One (£1.75, 1 roll pack, less than half price)”, says Stephanie.

She continued; “Next week (December 2nd to 8th) shoppers can choose from a selection of fizzy drinks including Pepsi Max, 7Up Zero and Club Orange (half price at £3.25, 12 pack of 330ml cans), which are all getting the 12 Deals treatment.”

Teasing what’s to come in the final two weeks of the promotion, Stephanie added; “Our final two weeks will deliver on taste, value and provenance with huge deals on some of our most in-demand fresh festive essentials, and we can’t wait to announce products included in a huge triple deal for our shoppers. Watch this space!”

12 Deals of Christmas has become the much-anticipated annual campaign as the most expensive quarter of the year kicks in, with the run up to Christmas and all the spending that comes with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad