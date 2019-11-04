Specialists to address Belfast seminar for insurers

A seminar for insurers and claims professionals will take place at Titanic Belfast on November 21.

Current trends in civil litigation, changes in personal injuries claims in Ireland and keeping up with the discount rate are just some of the pertinent issues which will be explored at DWF’s upcoming insurance seminar.

The seminar will see insurance specialists from DWF’s Belfast and Dublin offices join external speakers from the fields of medicine, accountancy and law including Dr. Tom Trinick OBE, consultant general physician and chemical pathologist, John O’Rourke, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore and David Ringland QC.

Gareth Jones, partner, head of insurance, DWF’s Belfast office said: “Given the breadth and depth of DWF’s insurance experience across the island of Ireland, hosting a business seminar, which will cut across so many current issues in our sector was very important to us – to give back to the industry. We are delighted that John O’Rourke, Dr. Tom Trinick OBE and David Ringland QC will join us on the day to bring their professional insights and first-hand experience to the table.”

The event runs from 2.00pm on Thursday November 21 and closes with networking and refreshments. Full details available from www.dwf.law/en/Events