The Lisburn site features high-density storage and advanced shuttle technology, optimising inventory and logistics across Ireland

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, the strategic bottling partner for The Coca-Cola Company, has installed a new finished-goods warehouse with Mecalux’s semi-automated Pallet Shuttle system in Lisburn.

This solution provides high-density storage, direct access to 9,000 pallets and strict inventory control, supporting distribution to the island of Ireland. Opened in 2010, the Knockmore Hill production facility in Lisburn operates nine production lines and continues to expand its operations. It supplies beverage brands throughout the island of Ireland, ranging from Coca-Cola classics to Dr Pepper, Monster Energy, Powerade, Schweppes and Sprite, as well as various locally owned brands, including Deep RiverRock.

“As a fast-moving consumer goods company, speed is everything. We need to manage our warehousing, inventory control and distribution processes efficiently to optimise customer service and operate cost-effectively,” explained Karl Quinlivan, logistics route to market manager at Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland. The new warehouse maximises available space with Mecalux’s semi-automated Pallet Shuttle system, accommodating 9,000 pallets.

The storage solution is equipped with four motorised shuttles. Once operators position them in the storage channels, these vehicles deposit and retrieve pallets autonomously. Mecalux’s warehouse control system enables staff to issue commands to the shuttles via a tablet. The decision to equip the new finished-goods warehouse with Mecalux’s semi-automated Pallet Shuttle solution underlines Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland’s commitment to innovation.