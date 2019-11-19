Northern Ireland’s 11 councils have joined forces to host ‘Start a Business’ information evenings across 25 locations on Thursday November 21 (5.30pm-7pm).

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

The initiative is aimed at providing would-be entrepreneurs with the chance to speak to a Go For It Programme business advisor about their potential business idea and to find out how the Go For It Programme can help them.

The Go For It programme provides individuals in Northern Ireland who are thinking of starting a business, with step by step advice and mentoring in producing a business plan.

Eugene McGuckin, programme manager, NIBSUP, said: “The business advisors delivering the Go for it programme on behalf of the 11 councils in Northern Ireland have vast experience in helping budding entrepreneurs to turn their dreams of owning their own business into a reality.

“The Go For It Programme offers expert advice to develop a comprehensive business plan, covering everything from accounts to marketing and long-term business growth. The business plan is described as a ‘road map’ to success for the first few years in business.

“We would encourage anyone who has an idea for a business to come along and meet an experienced business advisor for a free, no-obligation opportunity to discuss how the Go For It Programme can really help their business idea take off.”

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business advisors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It combines expert advice with help to develop a robust business plan to turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

For further information and details of venues, visit www.goforitni.com/events