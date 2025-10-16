Stena Line named Best Ferry Company…again

Stena Line has once again sailed off with the title of Best Ferry Company at the recent 33rd Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards held at the Slive Donard Hotel, Newcastle. Over 350 guests and VIPs from across many sectors attended the annual travel industry ‘Oscars’, hosted by local comedian Shane Todd, and once again Stena Line was named Best Ferry Company.

It’s the 32nd time Stena Line has picked up the prestigious award and for Orla Noonan, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea), every win is important, commenting: “Even though we have been very successful at these awards over many years, it’s still a real honour for our entire team to receive this accolade.

“We have a lot of dedicated colleagues on our vessels and onshore who work tirelessly to provide the best possible levels of customer service, reliability and punctuality all year round. To have our team effort recognised at this prestigious awards ceremony is something we will always treasure and work hard to retain year after year.”

Stena Line success on the night was further enhanced with the Stena Line Belfast Giants being awarded the NI Special Achievement Award for their 25th Anniversary. 2025 marks the 14th consecutive year of Stena Line’s title sponsorship of the Belfast Giants.

ALL ABOARD….Stena Line has been awarded the title of Best Ferry Company 2025 at the recent Northern Ireland Travel Awards held at the Slieve Donard, Newcastle. Members of this year’s winning team included: (l-r) Trudi Thompson, Daniel McLeod, Captain David Howie, Daryll Lackey and Linzi Dewar.