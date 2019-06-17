StepSpace doubles up six months ahead of schedule

StepSpace, a first-of-its-kind office space concept aimed at fast scaling tech companies, has doubled its footprint in Belfast’s Centre House six months ahead of schedule to facilitate the growth of a number of its tenant companies.

StepSpace launched in June 2018 and the latest expansion represents a further investment of £1m by Causeway Asset Management, following on from an initial committed investment of £3m.

International consultancy firm and StepSpace tenant PA Consulting, which is creating 400 new jobs for digital specialists in Belfast, will expand to the first floor of Centre House.

Offering an alternative to the traditional five or ten year lease, an ongoing membership at StepSpace entitles companies to private office space set around a communal core, and also a range of operational and support services.

Flexibility by design means member companies have the opportunity to grow in a fully scalable, modular office environment and can ‘scale up’ without relocating, therefore avoiding property searches and lease negotiations.

In addition, StepSpace provides dedicated business support services for its tenant companies and can assist in recruiting talent, signposting funding and navigating grants, as well as offering a host of other serviced office facilities and amenities.

Created to serve companies on a rapid growth trajectory, StepSpace is the brainchild of Belfast’s Causeway Asset Management, and forms part of their Future-Fit concept; a user first approach to office development that’s already being rolled out across the Causeway portfolio and as part of the current redevelopment of 56,000 sq ft at Chichester House in the centre of Belfast.

Ann Trueman, manager of StepSpace, said: “We have had a busy and exciting year at StepSpace and our expansion in to the first floor of Centre House has come well ahead of our projected schedule.

“We have had a high level of interest since launch and we are delighted to be expanding to facilitate the growth of members like PA Consulting as they build on their existing presence in Northern Ireland.

“Providing ambitious and successful companies with a flexible, modern and adaptable office space is our goal and we are finding our model is becoming increasingly attractive as the way companies and their employees work continually develops.”

Damian Mitchell, property director at Causeway Asset Management, said:“As a fast scaling business for PA Consulting time was of the essence.

“Working closely with our design and fit out team at PLY Design we delivered our second StepSpace in Centre House in line with PA Consulting’s timelines.

“Companies like PA Consulting who are on a fast growth trajectory need seamless transitions as they scale and we’re delighted to have facilitated this and to grow the StepSpace offering in Belfast,” he added.