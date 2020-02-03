Still Ready for Work helps 50+ return to employment

Responsible business network Business in the Community Northern Ireland is partnering with paper and packaging supplier Westrock, through the Still Ready for Work programme, to support over 50s in Newtownabbey who are keen to return to work.

Still Ready for Work supports workers aged 50+ to remain in or return to work, helping them to have enough income, stay connected and enjoy a fuller working life.

Participants will complete a free, two-day employability workshop on February 17 and 18 and will benefit from a Mid-Career Review.

After the workshop, they will have the option to take part in a two-week work placement with WestRock as a Glue Line Assistant.

Eamon Clarke, Age at Work Programme Manager for Business in the Community, said: “We are all living for longer, which means that, for many of us, we will also be working for longer. This presents both challenges and opportunities for older workers and employers.

“The Still Ready for Work programme provides training, pre-employment workshops and support for those older workers not currently in employment, or those who are simply seeking a change of career.

“Opportunities such as this are a great way to build confidence, develop skills and make new contacts, so if anyone over 50 is interested, I’d encourage them to get in touch for more information or to sign up”.

Placements at Westrock are extremely limited and will be located in Newtownabbey.

The Still Ready for Work programme is part of Age at Work, a project jointly delivered by Age NI and Business in the Community Northern Ireland, and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

For more information, please contact Deirdre Morrissey on (028) 9046 0606, email deirdre.morrissey@bitcni.org.uk, or visit www.bitcni.org.uk/ageatwork.

