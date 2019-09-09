Strabane Business Improvement District seeks board members

The Strabane BID Company is delighted to be seeking expressions of interest for new Board members to assist in the delivery of the Strabane Business Improvement District.

Strabane BID is as a business-led initiative where businesses in the town work together and invest collectively in local improvements to their business environment.

The Strabane BID is half way through its 5-year business plan and has already delivered on the development of a dedicated Website for Strabane Town, the establishment of the hugely successful In-Strabane Gift Card and Shop Local campaign, major promotional and marketing campaigns focusing on the key retail seasons in including Christmas.

The Strabane BID Company has built awareness of Strabane Town and brought audiences to the annual Summer Jam and Strajamba events. The BID Company has an ambitious and exciting programme of activities planned for the next two years.

The BID Company is seeking to strengthen and ensure a diversity of skills within its Board by recruiting Directors who are keen to deliver on behalf of Strabane Town.

The BID Company is seeking expressions of interest for Directors with a wide range of skills including Arts and Cultural experience, Legal, Marketing and Finance Background.

There is no requirement for the applicants to be based within the BID area to join the board and Board recruitment will be based on merit, experience and a willingness to deliver on behalf of the BID.

Directors will be an integral part of ensuring effective communication across the BID area and providing strategic direction to the BID Company.

If you are interested in becoming a board member you can apply online at http://instrabane.org/applyboard/. The closing date for applications is Friday, September 13.

For more info on BID and how to get involved in Strabane BID visit http://instrabane.org/.