Love Your Local: East Belfast’s Meg Magill reveals why The Wee Swap is more than just a clothes swap – it’s a movement where a baby grow to a bedtime story has a new chapter waiting

I never expected that a baby travel set would bring tears to my eyes. But that’s exactly what happened during our first-ever Wee Swap in East Belfast.

One family had brought in a gently-used set for their Swap Drop. Weeks later, during the main event, they happened to be there when another family picked it up. The original owners noticed them struggling with the straps and wheels, so they went over and showed them exactly how it worked. No fuss, no fanfare – just two families, at different stages of their journey, connecting through a shared desire to help each other. That moment? That’s what The Wee Swap is all about.

I started The Wee Swap because, as an auntie to my nephew Henry and long-time lover of second-hand finds, I realised how fast kids grow – and how quickly the costs add up. It felt like a missed opportunity that there wasn’t a simple, sustainable way to pass on children’s items in our community. So, inspired by my time in Ulster University’s 25@25 Leadership programme, I launched this little idea to see if we could create something that eased pressure on families while celebrating reuse.

Now, thanks to incredible support from The National Lottery Community Fund, The Wee Swap is growing. We’re returning to Banana Block in East Belfast on August 24, and expanding to Lisburn on November 23. Each event is still free and family-friendly – just bring along your pre-loved children's clothes, books or toys, and pick up new-to-you treasures. But now we’re adding even more magic with eco-themed arts, craft sessions and community storytelling, thanks to our collaboration with Belfast mum Anna Leckey and artistic director of Three’s Theatre Company.

Anna’s a long-time supporter, she even picked up a pregnancy pillow at our very first event! Now she’s helping us make the experience even more creative for kids. Because this isn’t just about saving money, it’s about nurturing a new way of thinking from an early age.

We’ve seen some truly special moments along the way. A little girl who gave up her beloved stuffed elephant was thrilled to later see another child holding it, knowing it would be loved all over again. Or the mum of a two-week-old baby who turned up in a bit of a panic, realising she had nothing in newborn size and she walked away beaming with arms full of baby grows.

We’re building something that feels bigger than just a swap business. It’s about care, connection and community. And we need that now more than ever. According to the Consumer Council, a quarter of households here are left with just £32 after paying for essentials. That’s shocking. The Wee Swap isn’t going to fix everything, but it’s one small way we can make a difference by embracing a circular economy and teaching our children that second-hand doesn’t mean second-best.

So, whether you’ve got a bundle of baby clothes to pass on, or just fancy browsing for your wee one, we’d love to see you. You don’t have to donate to take part, but if you do, you’ll get ‘first dibs’ on swap day. And if you want to get more involved, we always need helping hands on our Drop Off Days, this year they’ll be on August 10 and 17 in East Belfast, and November 9 and 16 in Lisburn.

I’m so proud of the community business we’ve built. From one wee idea to a growing group of environmental warriors, The Wee Swap is proof that kindness, creativity and a bit of second-hand magic can go a long way.

Let’s make swapping the new normal.

East Belfast: Swap Drop Days: Sunday, August 10 and Sunday, August 17, 1–4pm, 107–111 Ravenhill Road, BT6 8DR (former Boots)

Founder Meg Magill has teamed up with Three’s Theatre Company’s Anna Leckey to bring interactive arts experiences to life. Thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, the event is not only coming back to Banana Block in East Belfast on August 24, but will also come to Lisburn on November 23

Main Event: Sunday 24 August, 11am–3pm in Banana Block, East Belfast

Lisburn: Swap Drop Days: Sunday 9 & Sunday 16 November (venue TBC) on Saturday, November 23 (venue TBC)