When I launched KORE by Kathryn, I knew it wasn’t just about Pilates. It was about building strength from the inside out - connecting with my core, not just physically, but emotionally and mentally. For me, core strength has always been the foundation of everything I do.

Growing up, I was always active and I quickly realised that having a strong core isn’t about aesthetics - it’s about resilience, confidence and the ability to push yourself through life’s challenges.

My Pilates journey began during the pandemic (dare I say!) when I found Maeve Madden’s spicy home workouts. I was hooked right away. It was the first time I truly connected with movement in a way that felt empowering. From there, I started practicing Pilates every day in my living room, following online videos. I immediately felt the difference - not just in my body, but in my mindset.

Fast forward five years, and I am now a qualified Pilates instructor, teaching mat classes, and reformer. Seeing my clients’ transformations, both mentally and physically, is honestly one of the most fulfilling parts of my journey. The messages I receive from clients expressing gratitude for how Pilates has changed their lives are beyond words. It’s incredible to be part of their journey, and it drives me every day to continue to grow and help others.

But it hasn’t always been easy. As a female in my late 20s, navigating the world of business and fitness hasn’t come without its challenges. I’ve faced my share of obstacles, and, like many women, have had to deal with people who feel threatened by positive energy and success. I’ve learned that I’ll never dim my sparkle for anyone. The fire I have inside me is what drives me to keep going. Believing in my vision and my ability to create something meaningful has been my guiding light, and that’s what I encourage every woman to do: believe in yourself, trust your craft, and never apologise for being confident and ambitious.

One of the most exciting milestones on my journey right now is the P’Lattes at The Printworks event, happening on April 5. It’s a first-of-its-kind Pilates event in Belfast, and I am beyond thrilled to see how it’s all coming together. Myself, Nine Squared Coffee and VOCÊ are bringing something special to the area and we are excited to have Lululemon Europe attend - a pinch me moment! The event sold out in less than 24 hours, and we already have a waitlist for those who missed out. It’s a testament to the support from our community and how much people are craving connection and wellness.

This event is all about connection - not just through movement, but through the collaboration of local businesses. We’re also working with brands like Juice Jar, Bellamianta, and Linwoods Health Foods to create an incredible experience for everyone involved. The energy around the event has been amazing, and I’m excited to see how it will continue to grow and impact people’s lives.

Looking ahead, KORE has so much potential. I’m excited to keep expanding the brand, offering more spicy core workouts and energising classes, and collaborating with even more incredible brands. One thing is for sure - I’m going to keep pushing boundaries, and I want to continue inspiring others to do the same.

To every woman out there wondering whether to take the leap into something new – whether it’s starting a business, pursuing a passion, or following a dream, just go for it. Trust in your core values, believe in yourself, and remember: movement is medicine. Never dim your sparkle for anyone. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that when you trust yourself and stay true to your vision, anything is possible.

