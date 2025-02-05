Strong demand extends entry deadline for inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards

The entry deadline for submissions to the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards has been extended to 5pm on Monday, February 10 to meet strong demand and continued interest.

This extra time allows individuals, businesses, and organisations across Northern Ireland to showcase their exceptional contributions to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) and gain recognition for their leadership in fostering inclusivity.

Launched to recognise and celebrate outstanding efforts in advancing EDI, the awards highlight individuals and organisations breaking barriers and championing inclusivity in workplaces and communities.

The celebration will culminate in a prestigious awards luncheon on Thursday, March 20 at Belfast City Hall, where excellence will be honoured across 10 thoughtfully curated categories.

Pictured launching the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards are (L-R): Jude Copeland, Head Judge of the Awards and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors; Professor Mary Hannon-Fletcher, Dean of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Ulster University; Michael Boyd OBE, Director of MB Consulting and Chair of Belfast Healthy Cities; and Alfie Wong MBE, Race and Ethnicity Champion of the NI Civil Service.

Key categories include the Diverse Employer Award, celebrating organisations that prioritise and champion diversity at every level, and the Workplace EDI Champion, recognising individuals who lead transformative inclusivity within their workplaces.

Other notable categories include Innovation in Accessibility, which spotlights advancements that enhance access and inclusion, and Inspirational Role Model, honouring leaders who inspire others to embrace and uphold EDI principles.

The inaugural NI Hummingbird Awards are proudly supported by Ulster University, Encirc and Love Belfast and are now open to entries from across the public, private and community sectors.