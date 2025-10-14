Success for Women Returners with Belfast Digital Skills and Employability Graduation

Women returners have celebrated their success as the latest graduates from the Belfast Digital Skills and Employability Programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 28 women completed courses through the Programme, delivered by Belfast Metropolitan College in partnership with Women in Business and Shankill Women's Centre.

The programme’s Digital Skills Academies, funded by Bank of America, cover areas from digital marketing and data analytics to media production and software development, training participants from a range of backgrounds including women returning to work, neurodiverse learners, refugees and asylum seekers and people not currently in education or training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest cohort to complete their course, run in partnership with Shankill Women’s Centre, each achieved an OCN Level 1 qualification in IT Applications after 16 weeks, as well as gaining a grounding in key skills for future employment.

Graduation day for the 13th Belfast Digital Skills Academy, run in partnership with Women in Business NI

Belfast-based mum Adrianna Schulz, 32, signed up to the academy after taking time out of work in administration to focus on caring for her young family.

Adrianna said: “After Covid, I took a break from employment. Getting back into the workforce has seemed like a scary prospect for a while, particularly given how quickly things change with technology.

“When I started the course, I was incredibly nervous and shy. But over just a few weeks, not only do I feel back up to speed with the digital skills I need to look at further courses and employment in the future, but my confidence is also transformed. I’ve made some great friends, learned a huge amount and I’m excited about what steps come next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megha Makwana completed another of the programme’s latest academies, run in partnership with Women in Business NI.

Megha Makwana completed the 13th Digital Skills Academy, which ran in partnership with Women in Business NI

As well as graduating with an OCN Level 2 in Digital Marketing after an eight-week course, mum Megha, who also lives in Belfast, says her time with the programme has given her the confidence to move back into employment after taking time out of work as a software consultant.

Megha, 40, said: “The course has been a hugely positive experience and has boosted my skills immensely. As well as learning some key fundamentals about what it takes to make me an attractive candidate for employers, it has armed me with a new understanding of digital marketing skills, from tech analytics and social media branding to the importance of online presence.

“Stepping out of employment for a number of years made it challenging to jump back in, but by completing the academy over eight weeks, I’ve gained a new qualification, regained my confidence and see that doors into new careers are now opening up for me. With two young girls, it’s great to feel they can look up to their mum as someone with real career potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside delivery partners like Shankill Women’s Centre and Women in Business NI, the Belfast Digital Skills and Employability Programme also collaborates with a range of employers who provide work experience, development and employment opportunities for participants.

Megha Makwana, right, achieved an OCN Level 2 in Digital Marketing with Belfast Digital Skills and Employability Programme

Siobhan Lyons, Interim Director of Development & Partnerships at Belfast Met, said: “The involvement of employers in this programme is hugely important. Their insights shed crucial light on what digital skills gaps exist in the workforce, and enable us to tailor courses to address those.

“Employer support, which comes in a range of forms from delivering masterclasses to providing work placements, can make a big impact on our participants too by allowing them to see how the things they’re learning throughout the course transfer into the world of work.”

Rachel Burns, Interim Head of Business and Skills at Belfast Met, attended both graduation events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “For women getting back into work after a time away, whether due to caring responsibilities, health challenges, redundancy or a whole range of other factors, getting back into employment can be incredibly daunting.

Graduation day for the 14th Belfast Digital Skills Academy, run in partnership with Shankill Women's Centre

“So, for these participants to come along, learn a whole host of new skills and embrace challenges over eight weeks, is remarkable. This is a first step towards a bright future, with a world of opportunities out there.