Sunday Times Rich List 2019: These are the 10 richest people in Northern Ireland

Every year the Sunday Times releases its rich list which reveals the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain.

In 2019, there are many familiar names that top the table in Northern Ireland, such as Lady Ballyedmond and Martin Naughton. The list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.

Her late husband Edward Haughey, Lord Ballyedmond, owned the Newry-based Norbrook Laboratories, a leading veterinary pharmaceutical company worth 1.2bn. Lady Ballyedmond, 71, is vice-chairwoman of the business.

Naughton, 80, has retired from day-to-day activities at Dublin-based domestic appliances manufacturer, Glen Dimplex, which he founded 46 years ago. The company employs around 10,000 staff worldwide.

Kevin Lagan appears for the first time in his own right. He sold the cement, quarrying and aggregates arm of his Lagan Group to Breedon Group last year, netting 455m in the transaction.

The couple both made their money in film and TV, with Mark Burnett the current chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group and producer and actor Roma Downey starring in and making entertainment since 1988.

Own Eakin Group, one of Northern Irelands most successful healthcare businesses with products sold across the world.

The highest riser in this years list is Danny Hill, as the Belfast-born businessman, who runs Chardan Development Group, has seen his wealth increase by 68m in the last year to 326m.

Made his money in food distribution and packaging.

Owns construction giant FP McCann who work predominantly with concrete-based products.

Owns Randox, a pharmaceutical giant specialising in diagnostic solutions.