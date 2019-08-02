Superman TV prequel shot in Northern Ireland may be axed

Belfast Harbour is forging ahead with plans for a significant expansion of its film studios, despite speculation that a major TV series filmed at the site is facing the axe.

The eight-acre complex at Giant’s Park was built two-and-a-half years ago at a cost of over £20m and features more than 120,000 sq ft of studios, workshops and offices.

Last month, the trust port announced it was to invest a further £35m to add another 110,000 sq ft of stage space to the complex, in response to growing demand within the film and TV industry.

The first production filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios was Superman prequel TV show Krypton, a series produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, a division of the huge Warner Bros Group.

The show’s second season is currently airing on the global SyFy TV channel.

However, plummeting ratings have cast doubt on whether it will be renewed for a third season.

There is speculation that the show has been cancelled and sets are due to be torn down as early as next week.

The production currently employs about 500 crew in total, 70% of which are local, Northern Ireland Screen said.

Belfast Harbour would not confirm or deny the rumours that Krypton has been cancelled, and said it was a matter for Warner to address.

However, a spokesperson for the trust port said its expansion plans for the filming studio complex at Giant’s Park remained unchanged.

The News Letter has contacted the US-based production company for comment.

Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, Krypton the series tells the story of Superman’s grandfather, played by British actor Cameron Cuffe.

Northern Irish actor Ian McElhinney plays Cuffe’s grandfather in the show.

Northern Ireland has become a popular filming location for international crews in recent years, with HBO’s smash-hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones among its best-known productions.

That show was filmed at Belfast’s Titanic Studios and at other locations across the Province.