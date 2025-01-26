Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers in Northern Ireland are eating healthily to live healthily, according to the latest data from Tesco.

The supermarket giant has revealed the top 20 items bought by customers across NI, with a variety of fruit, veg and milk being the main favourites.

Included in the top 10 items bought by shoppers in NI are semi-skimmed milk, broccoli, cucumber, spring onions, red peppers and bananas.

Tesco’s figures coincide with its recently published Clubcard Unpacked review, which analyses the shopping habits of its Clubcard users.

It shows the strong preference for fresh, locally sourced items among NI residents.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health and sustainable diet campaigns, said: “Shoppers in Northern Ireland are increasingly choosing healthier options at our stores.

“Nutrition has become important for customers, with the majority of them emphasising good-quality fruit and vegetables.

“A lot of this is down to people having an enthusiasm for home-cooked meals and for experimenting with what they prepare in the kitchen.”

Also included in the top 20 items bought by shoppers in NI are grapes, carrots, mushrooms and strawberries.

Oonagh added: “We’re all aware that eating a healthy diet can help to reduce our risk of developing coronary heart disease and stop us from gaining too much weight.

“That’s why we at Tesco are always keen to promote the understanding that having a balance of different foods to provide all the nutrients your body needs is key when it comes to healthy living.”

The top 20 items bought at Tesco stores in NI are:

1- Tesco Ni Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

2- Tesco Ni Semi Skimmed Milk 3 Litre

3- Tesco Ni Whole Milk 2 Litre

4- Tesco Broccoli 375G

5- Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

6- Tesco Bunched Spring Onions 100G

7- Tesco 15 British Mixed Weight Eggs

8- Tesco Red Peppers Each

9- Hovis Soft White Medium Bread 800G

10- Tesco Small Bananas 6 Pack

11- Tesco White Potatoes 2Kg Packed Ni

12- Tesco Red Seedless Grapes 500G

13- Tesco Carrots 1Kg

14- Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 400G

15- Tesco Strawberries 400G

16- Tesco Ni Whole Milk 3 Litre

17- Tesco Pancakes 8Pk

28- Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

19- Tesco Brown Onions Minimum 3 Pack 385G