Supermarket shelves stock winning range

Eleven new products from four Northern Ireland food producers have been selected to go on sale across Lidl supermarkets.

The locally made artisan products crafted in Northern Ireland have been selected as winners in this year’s Lidl Kick Start Supplier Development Programme.

The Kick Start Programme is designed to help small and medium size local food and drink producers grow their brand, build their supply network and reach new customer audiences.

Earlier this year, Lidl called on local producers to enter the programme and pitch their product to be stocked across all its stores.

This year’s winning range includes Erne Larder Marmalade with Whiskey from Fermanagh, Little Meat Co’s pulled meat range (chicken, turkey and pork), Oh So Lean ready meals (chicken curry, chilli chicken and spicy vegetable noodles), Oh So Lean smoked burgers (turkey and steak) and Wee ChoCo chocolate bars (honeycomb and chilli and lime) – produced in Co. Down.

Director of Wee ChoCo, Steph Fulton, said: “The Lidl Kick Start programme is an unrivalled platform for a small company like ours to boost our business and achieve a higher level of exposure for our products and brand.

“We are delighted that one of Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing retailers has given its endorsement to our products for great taste and quality and we look forward to utilising its expertise to help make us export success story. We can’t wait to see where this programme takes us.”

As well as the limited edition in-store promotion, Kick Start also provides the ambitious companies with free business development seminars delivered by a panel of Lidl and wider industry experts, covering key disciplines such as quality control, packaging, communications and brand building.

Representing a major investment by Lidl into its local supplier network, the Kick Start programme is now open for applications for its 2020 scheme. For more information, visiting www.lidl-ni.co.uk/kickstart.