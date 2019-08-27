Supermarket signs up to donate surplus food

Two branches of Lidl supermarket have extended food donations to Christians Against Poverty for distribution to families in need.

Surplus food from the Carrick and Ballyclare outlets will be donated to the Christian charity through its partnership with social enterprise ‘Food Cloud’.

‘Food Cloud’ connects retailers and suppliers to hundreds of local charities to redistribute surplus food.

Surplus food refers to food that is perfectly good to eat, but for one reason or another, cannot be sold and would otherwise go to waste.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of CSR for Lidl Northern Ireland commented; “Through our partnership with Food Cloud, our objective is to reduce food waste and positively contribute to the communities in which we operate.

“The feedback we have received to date has been fantastic and our store teams are extremely engaged with the project. “

Lidl donates more than 15,000 meals every month to over 60 charities across Northern Ireland.

The initiative has been supported in the Carrick area by Knockagh Cllr. Bobby Hadden.

Jacqui Robb, Centre Manager, Christians Against Poverty, Carrickfergus, reported that the charity has distributed 40 food hampers to local families this summer.

She indicated that need in the community has increased during the school holidays when families come under increasing financial pressure.

She added: “Bobby has promoted the work of CAP in the Carrickfergus area for many years, signposting various locals to Christians Against Poverty for free debt help.”

Bobby commented: “As the old saying goes, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much’. That’s why it’s been a privilege for me to be able to use my existing relationships with both Lidl and CAP and to introduce them to each other for the greater good of the community. The collaboration of these two organisations will undoubtedly make an incredibly positive impact on the families around us.”