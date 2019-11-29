Support for entrepreneurs setting up shop across province

The ‘Go For It Programme’ has helped more than 5,500 entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland launch a business plan in the last two years.

Eugene McGuckin, programme manager, Northern Ireland Business Start Up Programme said: “The Go For It Programme continues to be a fantastic success across Northern Ireland. Over 5,500 new business plans in two years is a remarkable milestone.

“We’re really proud that so many entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to establish the business of their dreams with the incredible support and expert advice on offer through the Go For It Programme.

“Through its network of enterprise partners, the Go For It Programme offers budding entrepreneurs expert mentoring on the real challenges facing local start-up businesses.

“It will help candidates create a business plan tailored to their business idea, focusing on important elements such as financial forecasting and accounts, sales and marketing, and how they can potentially access funding.

“This tried and tested business plan provides candidates with a blue-print for building a successful and sustainable business model and it gives them the final push they need to finally launch their business. I would encourage anyone who has an idea for a business to get in touch and seek the support that the Go For It Programme provides.”

Welcoming this important milestone, Alan McKeown, Invest NI’s executive director of regional business said: “This is an encouraging result for local councils as they work collaboratively to encourage self-starters across Northern Ireland to fulfil their potential. Entrepreneurs and micro-businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and Go For It is a valuable first step towards thousands of new businesses in Northern Ireland.”

The Go for it programme has mentored would-be entrepreneurs across all 11 council areas of Northern Ireland by taking them through the process of creating a business plan, covering everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term business growth.

The project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.