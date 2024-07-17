Survey: 75% of Northern Ireland drivers think switch to electric is too soon
A massive 75% of drivers surveyed said they believed that the government plans to ban the selling of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 is too soon, according to a new survey.
When drivers were asked when they planned to make the change to an electric vehicle over half, (52%), said they didn’t plan to go electric at all, with the next most popular option being 6-10 years (14%).
According to the survey by CompareNI.com, the main thing stopping people from going electric is the cost, with 39% saying electric vehicles are too expensive. The average cost to buy an electric car in the UK is around £50,000.
The second most popular factor deterring drivers from going electric was the charging infrastructure, with 27% of respondents saying it isn’t good enough. Northern Ireland currently has the lowest level of charging device provisions in the UK, with 29 devices per 100,000.
New data from CompareNI.com also shows that the average car insurance premium for an electric car in Northern Ireland is significantly dearer than insurance for a petrol or diesel car.
The data shows that in Northern Ireland the average car insurance premium for an electric car is £759.60, in comparison an average diesel car insurance premium is £642.60 while an average premium for a petrol car is £510.90.
However, insurance premiums for electric vehicles in Northern Ireland are significantly cheaper than in the rest of the UK at £978.
Commenting on the survey results Greg Wilson, CEO of CompareNI.com, said: “With the government's plans to ban the selling of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, our survey suggests the public aren’t fully supportive of the proposed changes.
“Despite these plans being announced nearly two years ago, many drivers in Northern Ireland still think 2035 is too soon and aren’t even considering switching to electric vehicles in the future.
“Amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis drivers don’t want to pay more money to purchase an electric car or increase their insurance premiums by driving one. In addition to this, access to charging points across Northern Ireland are lagging behind the rest of the UK, making drivers even more reluctant to make the switch.
“The government is trying to improve these problems and there was a 17% increase in public charging devices between January and March 2024. However, to encourage drivers to get on board with electric vehicles, more incentives and charging infrastructure need to be put in place.”
