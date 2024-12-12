Celebrated restaurateurs Chris Millar and Matthew Roman-Wilkinson have opened their newest venture, Millar’s Brasserie, in the heart of south Belfast, marking a major step in the expansion of their hospitality empire.

Located on University Road, the new restaurant occupies the former site of A Peculiar Tea, which closed in June due to rising operational costs. The space was later vacated by acclaimed chef Gemma Austin, whose restaurant Era at Hinch Distillery remains open. Millar's Brasserie brings a fresh twist to this prime location, combining elements from the duo’s previous ventures, including the now-closed Finaghy-based Millar’s Brasserie and their ongoing city-centre concept, Millar’s Grill & Seafood.

The restaurant’s relocation marks a strategic decision driven by the need to tap into a higher footfall area, especially with the pressures of rising operational costs, including VAT and rates, that have affected the hospitality industry.

Chris Millar, executive head chef and co-founder of Millar’s Brasserie, explained: “Moving to University Road was a necessary business decision to ensure the survival and growth of Millar’s. With rising costs, VAT, and rates placing immense pressure on hospitality, relocating to an area with higher footfall allows us to secure the future of the restaurant, extend our opening hours and create more jobs.

"We’ve also employed classically French-trained head chef Aaron Donnelly and designed a menu that combines the best of our culinary heritage with exciting new dishes, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

“The past year has been challenging but rewarding, with Millar’s Grill & Seafood exceeding expectations. This move allows us to bring the best of both concepts together at Millar’s Brasserie. The new menu reflects everything we’ve learned, blending familiar favourites with bold new flavours, and we’re excited to welcome both our loyal diners and new faces in this thriving part of Belfast.”

The interior of Millar's Brasserie combines contemporary design with warmth and sophistication. Monochromatic tones are accented by gold and orange hues, creating a stylish atmosphere that’s both inviting and modern. The duo also plans to introduce outdoor seating for the summer, offering a perfect space for alfresco dining in this bustling part of Belfast.

Matthew Roman-Wilkinson, co-founder, added: "We’re thrilled to introduce Millar’s Brasserie to University Road. This new space perfectly captures our passion for exceptional food and warm hospitality. The community here is dynamic and diverse, and we can’t wait to welcome them through our doors.

“When we discovered this unit, we were instantly drawn to its charm and prime location in the heart of Belfast’s Queen’s Quarter. It felt like the perfect space to bring our vision to life and create something truly special.”

2 . Millar's Brasserie Guests can enjoy signature dishes like Beef Cheek Rossini, Chicken Milanese, Duck Breasts, and premium Steaks, as well as flexible dining options Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Millars Brasserie Looking ahead, Chris and Matthew plan to introduce outdoor dining in the summer, offering an inviting space for alfresco meals and drinks in the heart of south Belfast Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Millar's Brasserie Highlights include a £12 express lunch menu available Wednesday to Saturday (12pm - 3pm) and a Pre-Theatre Menu (Tuesday to Saturday) offering two courses for £22 or three for £28 Photo: u Photo Sales