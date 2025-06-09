The masterclass will be led by Maighdlin Gibson of The Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade

Innovation Factory Belfast is hosting a free masterclass designed to equip Northern Ireland SMEs with practical knowledge to navigate the ever-changing world of international trade in the Trump era.

“Tariff Tactics – How to Trade Smarter and Pay Less” will take place both in person and online on July 20 from 9.30-11.30 offering participants essential tools to reduce customs duty liabilities and improve global trade competitiveness.

Lead by Maighdlin Gibson of The Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade, this insightful seminar will introduce businesses to the three pillars of customs duty- Classification, Origin, and Valuation. Attendees will learn how to avoid costly errors when classifying goods, use Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to their advantage, and identify hidden savings by valuing goods accurately.

Participants will also gain a better understanding of the broader context of tariffs, including the effects of global policy changes such as Trump-era tariffs. The seminar will explore how these shifts continue to influence trade strategies and how businesses can proactively plan to mitigate risk and reduce duty payments.

Key takeaways include practical methods for duty cost reduction, improved compliance and streamlined trade operations. This session is particularly beneficial for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises that move goods into Northern Ireland from Great Britain or beyond and want to improve their bottom line.

In addition to the expert-led content, the Northern Ireland Stakeholder Engagement Lead from the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade will also available to advise on funding opportunities and support programmes, offering SMEs further resources to enhance their trading potential.