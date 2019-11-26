Taste of Galgorm bottled in Co Down

Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort is launching its first premium own-label gin, developed in partnership with artisan gin producer, Copeland Distillery.

Using botanicals harvested from Galgorm Estate in Co. Antrim, for an authentic local taste, Galgorm Estate Gin is the resort’s first own-label spirit.

Galgorm Estate Gin will be available within the resort and across the Galgorm Collection Portfolio, including Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick and Fratelli and Café Parisien in Belfast city centre, from November 29, when it will be launched.

Commenting on the partnership, Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director, said: “A fresh and innovative new gin producer, Copeland Distillery was a natural partner to help us create a premium drink which perfectly embodies the taste of Galgorm and complements the decadent gin experiences on offer at the resort.

“We’re excited to roll this out to all of our properties across the collection and bring a piece of our heritage to gin lovers across Northern Ireland.”

“Our dedicated Gin Library is home to over 450 different types of gins, making Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort a mecca for gin lovers.

“Whilst we celebrate the diversity of our gin offering, which includes labels from all over the globe, we wanted to create something truly special and capture the unique taste of Galgorm by using our own, home-grown botanicals to create this exclusive gin.”

Gareth Irvine, founder of Copeland Distillery, added: “We are delighted to be working alongside Galgorm on this exciting partnership. Galgorm is an iconic brand here in Northern Ireland and we’re honoured to pair our coastal distillery from the shoreline of Donaghadee with the beautiful countryside of County Antrim to create this unique Galgorm Estate Gin.”

Copeland Distillery was established in 2016 and in this time has grown its production capacity and product range to include a range of Irish Gin, Single Malt and Pot Still Whiskey for local consumers and global export. It uses only organic botanicals.