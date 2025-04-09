Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fully equipped temporary bell tent village on Coleraine Grammar School grounds will boast real beds, hot showers and proper toilets and is set to alleviate accommodation demand during of The Open in Portrush

A unique glamping experience will welcome hundreds of golf fans this summer, as a temporary bell tent village is set to open in Coleraine for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

From July 12 to July 22, Bristol-based Nine Yards Bell Tents will pitch up to 150 fully equipped bell tents on the grounds of Coleraine Grammar School, just eight miles from the world-renowned golf course.

The glamping village is set to bring an additional 350 to 500 visitors to the area offering an alternative to traditional accommodation, especially as local hotel rooms are expected to be in high demand and prices climbing.

With over 250,000 spectators expected to attend the tournament, Nine Yards Bell Tents is providing a solution for those eager to stay close to Royal Portrush. Visitors will enjoy real beds, hot showers, proper toilets, and winter duvets for added comfort. Each tent is configurable to accommodate two, three or four guests.

“Our aim is to bring luxury and comfort to the heart of nature,” said the owners of Nine Yards Bell Tents.

“Guests will experience the excitement of the world’s most prestigious golf tournament, all while staying in our fully furnished, high-quality bell tents. With a shuttle bus running between Coleraine and Royal Portrush each day, it’s the perfect place to base yourself for The Open 2025.”

The service will include breakfast on-site each morning and Persian-inspired evening meals for guests returning from the course.