Ten new businesses for Armagh borough

Ten new businesses have been launched as part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s 2019 Enterprise Week.

Lord Mayor Cllr. Mealla Campbell said: “I am delighted to formally launch these companies. It is the perfect way to finish Enterprise Week 2019 celebrating ten new business ventures. Each company will help to create jobs in the borough, not just now but into the future as they grow and develop their markets and customer bases.

“The support provided by the council has helped them to start with all the businesses coming through from local enterprise agencies based in the area that offer start up advice and consultancy including the Start a Business Programme.

“We have seen a great response to all our events during Enterprise Week and worked with a range of organisations demonstrating council’s commitment to nurturing and developing the local economy in partnership with others. We know these events help to showcase the great support network there is, to do business in the borough.”

Catherine O’Hare runs The Scented Scullery manufacturing soy scented candles. Also based in Bluestone is AppForSchools, an app software commercial venture run by Ryan McBroom that has developed an easy to manufacture custom app solution for Schools. Emma McDonald from Lurgan established Learning Labyrinth providing nature based, eco-friendly, educational subscription packs for children of primary school age. Ashleigh Toman runs Ashleigh T’s Creations which manufactures a range of soaps, lip balms and bath bombs.

Matthew McGrath, of Amplify Wellness, offers personal training, health and wellness in Banbridge.

Also in Banbridge is Ross Electrical and Wholesale Ltd, Food Matters at the Barn is a cookery school run by Heather Henning and is based outside Rathfriland with the aim to create more confident home cooks.

Robert Hanna has established Hanna Plumbing and Heating based in Dromore.

Tracey Toner, owner of The Lush Larder, produces jams, marmalades and chutneys from home. Jake McBride and Derek Boyd have established King of the Road Detailing. The company provides paint protection solutions for heavy commercial vehicles.