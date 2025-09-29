Tesco Northern Ireland is serving up even more local flavour with the launch of 31 new bakery lines from some of the Northern Ireland’s best-loved producers - further strengthening its commitment to championing local suppliers and delivering fresh, quality products to the table.

The expansion builds on Tesco NI’s growing success in local bakery sales, with the cake category seeing an 11% year-on-year growth in local share.

From handcrafted traybakes to freshly baked rolls, the new lines come from standout Northern Ireland bakeries located across the province, including Irwin’s Bakery in Portadown, Genesis Bakery and Bertie’s Bakery in Magherafelt, Holmes Bakery in Craigavon, Graham’s Bakery in Dromore and Sunblest in Belfast.

Established in 1912, Irwin’s may be Northern Ireland’s oldest bakery, but it keeps investing in brand new flavours, such as the Mediterranean-inspired Wee Lemon Joeys and the Brioche Muffins that are now on Tesco’s shelves.

Genesis has launched eight new lines, with a whole range revamp that includes its Afters collection, with mouth-watering chocolate, jam & coconut, carrot and caramel mini bite-size cakes.

The NI suppliers also have the answer for an indulgent afternoon tea, with Holmes Bakery’s new Biscoff Billionaire, Lemon and Orange Crunch and Milk Chocolate Tiffin traybakes and Bertie’s Apple Tart and Crumble.

Grahams Bakery has launched their new brand Pick Me, with Blonde Chocolate & Brown Butter Brookies, Mini Victoria Sponge Cakes and other delicious coffee-break treats.

And for those keeping an eye on their waistline without compromising on taste, Sunblest has introduced a 4-pack of Protein Pancakes specially manufactured in NI, proving that flavour and balance can go hand in hand.

The announcement celebrates Tesco NI’s long-standing relationships with bakery partners.

Ben McFadden, bakery buying manager at Tesco NI, said: "Our customers love seeing local favourites on our shelves - and these new lines offer even more choice and quality from right here in Northern Ireland.

"We’re proud to work in partnership with local suppliers to champion their products, support their growth, and bring our customers fresh, homegrown bakes every day."

Irwin’s Bakery has worked with Tesco NI for 28 years, supplying the first store in 1996 and now delivering over 30 products.

“Our partnership has grown to generate more than £4 million in annual sales, with over 10% year-on-year growth,” explained senior national account manager at Irwin’s Gary Martin.

For Holmes Bakery, the relationship has boosted brand visibility while staying true to traditional values.

Gillian Castles, account manager at Holmes, continued: “Tesco NI’s support for local producers has helped us reach more customers across Northern Ireland and expand our range while remaining faithful to our handcrafted traditions.”

Bertie’s Bakery founder Brian McErlain added: “Tesco NI’s backing has been instrumental in landing exciting new products in store, allowing us to expand production, create jobs, and reach new customers across the region.”

The new bakery lines are now available at Tesco stores across Northern Ireland.

