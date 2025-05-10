'Thank you for the memories but don’t fret because we are not fully going away': New chapter begins as NI Vietnamese restaurant bids farewell to Co Down
Belfast’s first Vietnamese restaurant, Madame PHO, has announced the closure of its Dundonald store, marking the end of an era for local fans.
Famed for its signature Pho noodles, Banh Mi, hand-rolled spring rolls, and traditional Vietnamese coffee, Madame PHO brought a taste of Vietnam to Northern Ireland in a relaxed dining setting.
In a heartfelt social media post, the team announced yesterday (Friday): “It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce the closure of our store here in Dundonald.”
However, fans have reason to celebrate as the team also confirmed that staff will remain onboard under the restaurant’s new owners, Waka Asian Fusion.
“Thank you for the memories but don’t fret because we are not fully going away,” the post reassured. "Our staff will be staying on with the new owners Waka Asian Fusion!
"Our last day operating as Madame Pho will be Saturday 10 May (closing at 9pm) - come down and get your pho fix before then!”
The announcement sparked a flurry of responses online, with over 180 comments from customers expressing everything from sadness to well-wishes as well as some less favourable feedback.
While the Dundonald closure marks a shift, Madame PHO continues to operate in other locations across Belfast and Lisburn, promising that the beloved flavours and signature eight-hour-simmered broth will remain available to fans.
