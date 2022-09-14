The bar, which has been in the Bennett family for generations, will be taken over by Andrew Robinson, owner of nearby McConville’s.

In a statement on social media, a family statement said: “Tony, Niall and the Bennett family would like to take this opportunity to thank all their customers for their loyalty, friendship and support.

"After 40 years the time has come for Tony and Niall to step aside. The Bennett family have had the privilege of providing hospitality in Portadown for over 100 years.

"Thank you to all our dedicated bar, kitchen, and door staff who have worked tremendously hard over the years. A special thanks to Daphne, Julie, Sam and Richard who provided our delicious food and Glenn our wingman for 28 years. From early mornings to late nights, they have been the backbone and the face of Bennetts.

"Most importantly, we have been extremely fortunate to have the support of you, the incredible people of Portadown and beyond. We are grateful for all the loyalty and generosity you have shown over the years. We have enjoyed seeing familiar faces day to day and being the place where families and friends reconnect every Christmas and New Year.

"As we now call time on this chapter, we would like to wish new owners Anne, Andrew and Claire every health and success in their new venture. Thanks for the memories,” said Tony and Niall.

It is not known when the new owners will take over running the bar.

Patrons have been paying tribute to the owners. One said: “Tony and Niall, so many good memories over the years, you always ran a great pub, will miss you all. Best wishes.”

Another said: “All the best Tony & Niall. Some craic was had there over the years.”

And a third said: “End of an era, many fond memories here.”