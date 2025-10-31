The Bedford Hotel Belfast Appoints World-Renowned Chef Noel McMeel as Executive Head Chef

Noel McMeel, Executive Head Chef, The Bedford Hotel Belfast

The Bedford Hotel Belfast is proud to announce the appointment of Noel McMeel as its Executive Head Chef, marking a bold new culinary era for the boutique hotel. With this appointment, The Bedford Hotel positions itself as a flagship destination, attracting guests from across the globe to experience the very best of Northern Irish hospitality, heritage and cuisine.

McMeel’s chef credentials are undisputed. His accolades and achievements are a matter of record, having cooked for Royalty, presidents, celebrities and diplomats. Among his many career highlights is his role in designing the G8 Summit menu that showcased Ireland’s finest local ingredients to world leaders.

A passionate advocate for Irish food, culture, and heritage, McMeel documented his culinary philosophy in his acclaimed book “Irish Pantry: Traditional Breads, Preserves and Goodies to Feed the Ones You Love” (2024), which was awarded third best cookbook in the world at the 20th World Gourmand Cookbook Awards.

His global network, efficiency, and deep first-hand experience have earned him a reputation as one of Ireland’s foremost culinary ambassadors. Over the years, he has amassed an unparalleled wealth of international knowledge and insights, which he now channels into inspiring the next generation of chefs and supporting hospitality businesses to achieve excellence.

At The Bedford Hotel, McMeel will oversee all culinary operations, from the hotel’s signature restaurant to private dining and bespoke events. His vision combines contemporary creativity with authentic Irish flavour, using the finest local ingredients to deliver a truly world-class dining experience in the heart of Belfast.

Mike Gatt, General Manager of The Bedford Hotel Belfast, said:

“Noel’s appointment represents a cornerstone in our vision to make The Bedford Hotel a culinary landmark for Belfast. His reputation for excellence and his deep respect for Northern Irish ingredients align perfectly with our ethos. Together, we will set a new benchmark for food and hospitality in the city.”

Noel McMeel commented:

“Joining The Bedford Hotel is about more than a kitchen, it’s about creating a movement. We’re building a destination that celebrates Ireland’s food story, from the soil to the plate. My mission is to craft a culinary experience that’s honest, sustainable, and bursting with local character while creating an environment that inspires and nurtures the next generation of talent.”